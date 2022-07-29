EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Speculations rife about engagement of Angeline Quinto to her non-showbiz partner

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 mins ago

Speculations are rife over the engagement of Angeline Quinto to her non-showbiz partner after the singer-actress shared a family photo that shows her wearing an engagement ring.

Quinto uploaded the photo taken from their visit to a bed and breakfast in Quezon in her Instagram account on Thursday and she was seen wearing a ring during her vacation with her non-showbiz partner Nonrev Daquina.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angeline Quinto (@loveangelinequinto)

Quinto noted that it was her baby Sylvio’s first out-of-town trip at the Lost Villa resort in Quezon with she and Daquina both posing with their baby boy.

“So much fun at [Lost Villa] with my family! I’m grateful that we got to spend a happy and relaxing time for [Baby Sylvio’s] first out of town trip!” she said.

Quinto did not reveal whether she and Daquina are indeed engaged, but her photo was flooded with positive comments and also questions if she is indeed wearing an engagement ring and was engaged.

“Is that an engagement ring Angge?,” one user asked.

“May proposal na ba, Ms. Angge (Has there been a proposal, Ms. Angge)?,” another said.

Quinto gave birth to baby Sylvio last April 27 and he was named after the singer’s late adoptive mother, Mama Bob, whose actual given name is Sylvia Quinto. The singer had confirmed her pregnancy with Sylvio in December last year, through an interview with TV host Boy Abunda.

Sylvio is Daquina’s fourth child, as he has three daughters from past relationships while Quinto earlier said she and her boyfriend Nonrev Daquina were putting off any plans of getting married to prioritize their son.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

chinaus

Filipinos trust US the most, China the least, suggests survey

1 min ago
parking in Sharjah

Sharjah offers free public parking spaces on Hijri New Year holiday

42 mins ago
maine m

Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde now engaged

48 mins ago
TFT July 29 imee

‘Maid in Malacañang’ cast, crew to donate catering funds to victims of North Luzon quake

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button