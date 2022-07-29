Speculations rife about engagement of Angeline Quinto to her non-showbiz partner

Speculations are rife over the engagement of Angeline Quinto to her non-showbiz partner after the singer-actress shared a family photo that shows her wearing an engagement ring.

Quinto uploaded the photo taken from their visit to a bed and breakfast in Quezon in her Instagram account on Thursday and she was seen wearing a ring during her vacation with her non-showbiz partner Nonrev Daquina.

Quinto noted that it was her baby Sylvio’s first out-of-town trip at the Lost Villa resort in Quezon with she and Daquina both posing with their baby boy.

“So much fun at [Lost Villa] with my family! I’m grateful that we got to spend a happy and relaxing time for [Baby Sylvio’s] first out of town trip!” she said.

Quinto did not reveal whether she and Daquina are indeed engaged, but her photo was flooded with positive comments and also questions if she is indeed wearing an engagement ring and was engaged.

“Is that an engagement ring Angge?,” one user asked.

“May proposal na ba, Ms. Angge (Has there been a proposal, Ms. Angge)?,” another said.

Quinto gave birth to baby Sylvio last April 27 and he was named after the singer’s late adoptive mother, Mama Bob, whose actual given name is Sylvia Quinto. The singer had confirmed her pregnancy with Sylvio in December last year, through an interview with TV host Boy Abunda.

Sylvio is Daquina’s fourth child, as he has three daughters from past relationships while Quinto earlier said she and her boyfriend Nonrev Daquina were putting off any plans of getting married to prioritize their son.