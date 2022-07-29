LOOK: Liza Soberano, James Reid hang out with GOT7’s BamBam in PH

James Reid was spotted with GOT7’s Bambam along with Liza Soberano triggering speculations that they are working on a collaborative project.

The Thai artist gave fans a glimpse of himself with Soberano and Reid.

They ate a meal together at a restaurant in Manila.

James had the chance to hang out with South Korean rapper and singer-songwriter Jay Park, as seen in an Instagram post of the latter yesterday while BamBam said that he got to “try sisig with the two Filipino artists, but did not explicitly state if there is an upcoming collaboration in the works, based on his interaction with fans.”

“What did you eat with James and Liza? I hope you are having fun,” one user asked him.

“Sisik? Am I saying it right?” he answered.

Speculations that Reid, Soberano and BamBam are collaborating have been circulating for weeks.

Earlier James and his Careless Music team have been spotted in various South Korean entertainment agencies, including Starship Entertainment and YG Entertainment’s sublabel The Black Label.