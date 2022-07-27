Oyo Sotto undergoes shoulder surgery after suffering injury in a bike accident

Actor Oyo Sotto has successfully undergone surgery for shoulder joint reconstruction after he suffered an injury in a bike accident last week.

The husband of soap opera star Kristine Hermosa shared on Instagram that he needed surgery after the incident.

Oyo showed himself lying in a hospital bed while his wife was beside him.

“God is good! Surgery (arthroscopic AC joint reconstruction) done! Had a bike accident last week that led to this,” he said.

He also thanked his doctors for taking good care of him during the operation and expressed his gratitude to his wife Kristine as well.

“Keep safe everyone and God bless you all. Let’s not forget to thank the Lord in good and especially in bad times,” he added.

Fellow celebrities who wished him include his cousin Gian and actor-TV host Ryan Agoncillo.