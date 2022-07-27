EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Kryz Uy slams fake Facebook account for selling products using her son’s photos

Filipina vlogger Kryz Uy has said that a fake Facebook account was using her name and photos of her 2-year-old son Scottie to “scam” people in selling their products.

The vlogger has warned fans against the fake account on her Instagram Stories. The post tagged as “sponsored” content, featured a photo of Uy with her son while holding a book for pre-school children and a link that leads netizens to an online store.

“Getting so many [direct messages] about this fake account. Using all variations of my name, making new accounts after the original gets reported and deleted. I don’t sell anything to my fans and I never pay to boost my posts,” Uy said.

“Most importantly, ‘wag niyo isama anak ko sa scam niyo (do not involve my child in your scam)! Already reached out to Facebook. Hope they will take it down soon,” she added.

