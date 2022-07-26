Hidilyn Diaz, bf coach tie the knot on Olympic win anniversary

Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz and her coach and boyfriend Julius Naranjo have finally tied the know on the anniversary of Diaz’s historic win.

The two got married in Baguio City on Tuesday, a year after Diaz ended the gold medal drought in the Olympics.

Diaz wore a Francis Libiran wedding dress and walked down the aisle.

Big names in politics, sports and show business were among the guests in the couple’s wedding.

Former Vice President Leni Robredo, boxing champ Manny Pacquiao, and business tycoons Manny Pangilinan, Ramon Ang, and Teresita Sy-Coson were among the principla sponsors according to the wedding invitation.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Bambol Tolentino, PBA chairman Ricky Vargas are also principal sponsors.

Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo, motivational speaker Bo Sanchez, and actress Judy Ann Santos are also part of the sponsors’ list.

Actresses Angel Locsin and Iza Calzado were also part of the entourage.

“Hidilyn and Julius, gold has been your wedding’s undeniable motif. But behind our fascination with gold is the gritty reality of your daily training, involving weights that you must test against your shoulders, the pain trumped only by dedicated practice,” Diaz’s manager Noel Ferrer wrote.

“In the life that you will forge together, certain burdens are sure to emerge, for you to bear along the way. I pray that they will not be unbearable. Instead, I count on your love for each other to make those shared challenges bearable, allowing you to carry on,” he added.

Diaz and Naranjo met in 2017.