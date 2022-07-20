Did Alex Gonzaga resign from ‘Lunch Out Loud’ due to ‘It’s Showtime’ merger?

Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin said that vlogger and TV host Alex Gonzaga quit the noontime show of the Kapatid network ‘Lunch Out Loud’ or LOL following its merger with ABS-CBN’s It’s Showtime.

“Nag-resign na si Alex Gonzaga sa Lunch Out Loud,” Cristy said in her showbiz vlog ‘Showbiz Now Na’.

Cristy said Alex’s move is no longer a surprise, especially to those who are working at TV 5.

“Kaming mga taga-TV5 dati hindi na kami naninibago kay Alex, Dyusko, si Mommy Pinty pa?,” she said.

“E, hindi ba’t nu’ng dumating sa ating istasyon si Tita Wilma Galvante biglang umalis si Alex kahit meron pang pananagutan sa TV5, lumipat ng ABS-CBN? Ang katwiran niya kasi raw si tita Wilma, pag-iinitan daw siya dahil galit kay Toni Gonzaga. Anong kinalaman ng kapatid niya sa kanya? At sa galit kung mayroon man?,” Cristy added.

Cristy also cited some of the reasons allegedly given by Alex upon resigning from the program.

“Apat ang ibinibigay na dahilan . Una, nu’ng pumasok daw siya sa Lunch Out Loud, ang sabi sa kanya ay noontime show. Totoo naman pagpitada ng alas-dose ang Lunch Out Loud, totoo naman. E, sa pagba-back-to-back ngayon It’s Showtime pre-programming na lamang itong Lunch Out Loud nitong It’s Showtime na lumipat na nga ng TV5 at A2Z. Ibig sabihin niya double program na ito? Parang pangalawa na lang sila, hindi na prayoridad?” she said.

“Nu’ng pumasok siya sa Lunch Out Loud dalawang oras, pero dahil pre-programming na lang sila binawasan ang oras nila ng kinse minutos. One hour and 45 minutes na lang daw ang oras nila,” Cristy continued.

“Pangatlo, siyempre ang It’s Showtime raw ay ABS-CBN pa rin ang tututok, ang nagpapatakbo. Natural daw ‘yung Lunch Out Loud hindi na magiging prayoridad kasi Brightlight Productions sila, so parang ganu’n,” Cristy added.

“At ang ikaapat na nakikitaan ko naman ng rason 50% plano na raw nilang mag-asawa pagkatapos ng miscarriage niya na magkaroon ng anak sa taon na ito. Sabi raw ng kanyang doktor maghinay-hinay, magbawas ng trabaho,” the columnist added.

Alex neither confirms nor denies the accusations made by Cristy but she recently appeared in the Monday edition of her noontime show. It’s unclear however if the vlogger-host is only finishing her one month commitment with the show.