EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Did Alex Gonzaga resign from ‘Lunch Out Loud’ due to ‘It’s Showtime’ merger?

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin said that vlogger and TV host Alex Gonzaga quit the noontime show of the Kapatid network ‘Lunch Out Loud’ or LOL following its merger with ABS-CBN’s It’s Showtime.

“Nag-resign na si Alex Gonzaga sa Lunch Out Loud,” Cristy said in her showbiz vlog ‘Showbiz Now Na’.

Cristy said Alex’s move is no longer a surprise, especially to those who are working at TV 5.

“Kaming mga taga-TV5 dati hindi na kami naninibago kay Alex, Dyusko, si Mommy Pinty pa?,” she said.

RELATED STORY: Alex Gonzaga defends sister Toni from bashers

“E, hindi ba’t nu’ng dumating sa ating istasyon si Tita Wilma Galvante biglang umalis si Alex kahit meron pang pananagutan sa TV5, lumipat ng ABS-CBN? Ang katwiran niya kasi raw si tita Wilma, pag-iinitan daw siya dahil galit kay Toni Gonzaga. Anong kinalaman ng kapatid niya sa kanya? At sa galit kung mayroon man?,” Cristy added.

Cristy also cited some of the reasons allegedly given by Alex upon resigning from the program.

“Apat ang ibinibigay na dahilan . Una, nu’ng pumasok daw siya sa Lunch Out Loud, ang sabi sa kanya ay noontime show. Totoo naman pagpitada ng alas-dose ang Lunch Out Loud, totoo naman. E, sa pagba-back-to-back ngayon It’s Showtime pre-programming na lamang itong Lunch Out Loud nitong It’s Showtime na lumipat na nga ng TV5 at A2Z. Ibig sabihin niya double program na ito? Parang pangalawa na lang sila, hindi na prayoridad?” she said.

“Nu’ng pumasok siya sa Lunch Out Loud dalawang oras, pero dahil pre-programming na lang sila binawasan ang oras nila ng kinse minutos. One hour and 45 minutes na lang daw ang oras nila,” Cristy continued.

READ ON: WATCH: Alex Gonzaga gets emotional in her vlog about miscarriage

“Pangatlo, siyempre ang It’s Showtime raw ay ABS-CBN pa rin ang tututok, ang nagpapatakbo. Natural daw ‘yung Lunch Out Loud hindi na magiging prayoridad kasi Brightlight Productions sila, so parang ganu’n,” Cristy added.

“At ang ikaapat na nakikitaan ko naman ng rason 50% plano na raw nilang mag-asawa pagkatapos ng miscarriage niya na magkaroon ng anak sa taon na ito. Sabi raw ng kanyang doktor maghinay-hinay, magbawas ng trabaho,” the columnist added.

Alex neither confirms nor denies the accusations made by Cristy but she recently appeared in the Monday edition of her noontime show. It’s unclear however if the vlogger-host is only finishing her one month commitment with the show.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

aljur abrenica aj raval

Cristy Fermin alleges AJ Raval is pregnant with Aljur Abrenica’s child

4 hours ago
vaccination covid 19 philippines joey razon

Proposed COVID-19 restrictions to ease if more Filipinos will get boosted – DOH

4 hours ago
iStock 944043026 1

Marcos says ‘blended learning’ still an option in specific areas

5 hours ago
Luis Manzano

“People will never understand it”: Luis Manzano admits mulling to quit showbiz

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button