Alex Gonzaga defends sister Toni from bashers

Vlogger Alex Gonzaga has defended her sister Toni Gonzaga from the backlash after her sister endorsed the candidacy of late dictator Bongbong Marcos.

Toni also drew the ire of netizens after she endorsed the senatorial bid of Rodante Marcoleta, one of the lawmakers who pushed for the non-renewal of ABS-CBn franchise.

Alex opened up in a recent vlog with Karen Davila.

“Sa family, iba-iba ng political stand but my daddy would always say na, ‘Your political stand is your right but mas importante is family than anything, any issue. So we support each other, we know our stand, Alex said.

Alex recalls how Toni would try to divert the topic when she is being asked about the bashinga and hate she receives online.

“Knowing my sister, I know she’s a strong person and I know na hindi siya dadalhin ni Lord doon nang hindi siya ready. My sister was bashed even before nung bata pa. She was bullied preschool pa. During that time, I think she was so equipped and so ready for that,” Alex added.

“Pag pinagagalitan siya ng daddy ko, sinasabi ng daddy ko, ‘Hindi ka magre-react? Matapang talaga ang ate ko as a person kaya nga sabi ko siguro nga talagang she was really born for this kasi kaya niya,” she continued.

