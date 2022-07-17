LOOK: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner welcome baby girl

American singer Joe Jonas and his wife, “Game of Thrones Star” Sophie Turner have welcomed a baby girl, representatives for both stars have confirmed.

Representatives for the American singer-songwriter and the English actress shared the news exclusively through People magazine.

“Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” they said. The baby’s name and exact date of birth are yet to be revealed and earlier they had welcomed their daughter Willa, in July 2020.

Earlier Turner confirmed that she and Jonas were expecting their second baby in an interview with Elle.

“The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever,” she had said.