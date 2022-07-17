EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner welcome baby girl

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

American singer Joe Jonas and his wife, “Game of Thrones Star” Sophie Turner have welcomed a baby girl, representatives for both stars have confirmed.

Representatives for the American singer-songwriter and the English actress shared the news exclusively through People magazine.

“Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” they said. The baby’s name and exact date of birth are yet to be revealed and earlier they had welcomed their daughter Willa, in July 2020.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico expect second baby

Earlier Turner confirmed that she and Jonas were expecting their second baby in an interview with Elle.

“The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever,” she had said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque szgmc ae insta 1

Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Dubai Fountain among world’s most beautiful sights

2 hours ago
1447268312169 1

Doctors warn of dangers of vitamin D overdose

2 hours ago
Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore to preside over jury at Venice Film Festival this September 2022

2 hours ago
exchange generic

OFW remittances rise to Php 151.9B in first five months of 2022 – BSP

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button