Julianne Moore to preside over jury at Venice Film Festival this September 2022

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

US actress Julianne Moore has been selected to serve as president of the main competition jury for the Venice International Film Festival this year in September, organizers said Friday.

Festival director Alberto Barbera announced that Moore, who won a best actress Oscar for 2014’s “Still Alice,” will preside over a six-person jury at the 11-day festival on Venice’s glamorous Lido island.

The Oscar-winning actor will preside over a jury that includes French director Audrey Diwan, whose film Happening won the Golden Lion last year, author Kazuo Ishiguro (Never Let Me Go) and Iranian actor Leila Hatami (A Separation) and also on the jury are Italian director Leonardo Di Costanzo (The Inner Cage) Argentinian filmmaker Mariano Cohn (Official Competition) and Rodrigo Sorogoyen (The Candidate).

The Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest, and one of the most prestigious, rivaling with Cannes and Berlin and the 79th Film Festival will run from 31st August through 10th September.

