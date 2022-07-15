Ruffa Gutierrez unsure on getting married again

Actress Ruffa Gutierrez has said that she is unsure about getting married again.

In conversation with celebrity doctor Vicki Belo, for the latter’s YouTube vlog, they talked about Gutierrez’s relationship with her ex-husband Yilmaz Bektas .

When whether she thinks she “needs” to be with a man, she said, “I think at this point in my life, I don’t need to be with a man. If I want to be with a man, it’s because I want to.”

“At the end of the day, no man’s an island. You really need to be with someone for companionship, grow old with someone, hold someone’s hand….So I think at the end of the day, you have to be with your best friend.”

Gutierrez said that her relationships would not be the same as the one she had with Bektas.

Asked about remarriage, Gutierrez admitted that she did not know if it would happen.

“I don’t know if I want to get married again. I’ve left that in the hands of the Lord. All I know is I’m not gonna end up alone,” she said.