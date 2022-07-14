‘Respeto na lang sana’: DJ Loonyo cries foul over Janine Berdin for meme

DJ Loonyo has cried foul after singer Janine Berdin changed her official Facebook page cover photo with a meme showing a petition for people to change Ninoy Aquino International Airport’s name to DJ Loonyo’s on Wednesday, July 3.

In a post caption with three thumbs down emojis, Loonyo shared a screenshot of his message to Berdin asking ‘may natitira pa po ba kayong respeto?’ and ‘may nagawa ba ako sayong mali?’

He also shared Janine’s response to his message admitting that she just finds the meme extremely funny.

In the comment’s section, DJ Loonyo said “kung wala kayong magawa, pagtripan niyo sarili niyo wag ibang tao” and “RESPETO NA LANG SANA.”

Janine replied to Loonyo’s post by saying that “no one would actually take it seriously.”

She also re-shared a meme created by netizens showing the airport’s name changed to hers. The original caption of the netizen reads: “Kung wala kayong magawa, pagtripan niyo sarili niyo wag ibang tao.”

Netizens appears to find the interaction between the two artists amusing with laughing emojis being top on both of their posts. Fans of Loonyo expressed support in his post while Berdin’s fanbase were also quick to comment that Loonyo is being ‘too sensitive.’

On Thursday, July 4 Janine changed her page’s cover photo with an edited hpto of her and Harry Styles.

How about you, are you Team DJ Loonyo or Team Janine Berdin?