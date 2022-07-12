EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Ai Ai delas Alas starts baking business in US

Filipina actress Ai Ai delas Alas is about to treat some fans in the United States to baked goods as she set up her own baking business, Martina’s, in San Francisco, California to serve bread and pastry in the US.

The comedian had earlier announced the exciting news on her Instagram Story last Monday, June 27, and she now donned a chef’s uniform and showed off baked treats on her Instagram page yesterday, July 11.

“Martina’s sa San Francisco. Hello mga kababayans and Kapuso, friends and kapitbahay. Game na ulit ang ube pandesal at milk buns,” she said. “‘Yan muna dahil baka hindi kayanin ng katawang lupa ko.”

Martina’s is based in Union City at the San Francisco Bay Area and is only accepting orders from within San Francisco with customers allowed to take a maximum of two dozens of pastries at a time.

“One woman baking lang ‘to, meaning ako lahat,” Delas Alas said.

Delas Alas had started her baking business from her Quezon City home back in April 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, Aiai enrolled in a baking course called pastry arts at an international pastry and culinary school and she graduated from a baking program at Treston International College’s Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts.

