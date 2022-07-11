Kapuso director, actor Phillip Lazaro passes away

Filipino director and actor Philippine Lazaro has passed away.

As of posting time, his family has yet to release a statement.

The director’s death shocked the industry with many of his showbiz friends who are still in disbelief that the actor-director has already died.

Comedian Tuesday Vargas said that they still had a series that they conceptualized, which they had planned to run.

“Direk! Bakit mo naman kami iniwan agad? Gagawin pa natin itong Baklakula na serye di ba? Sobra akong nabigla sa nabalitaan ko. Ma mi miss kita Mama Phi. Rest in power. I love you Phillip Lazaro,” said Vargas who posted a video on her wall.

Stylist Julius Tarog posted another video that showed another funny side of the late director.

“Rest in Power Direk Phillip Lazaro…. This is how I will always remember you… You make people laugh and very very grounded…. Heaven’s new angel 🙏🙏🙏” said Julius.