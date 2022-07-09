EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Oscar-nominated ‘Godfather’ actor James Caan passes away

Hollywood actor James Caan, best known for his Oscar-nominated performance in The Godfather, has died at age 82, his family said in a statement on Thursday, July 8.

American actor James Caan, who starred as gangster Sonny Corleone in the epic mafia film “The Godfather” died died Wednesday evening, but no cause of death or location were provided.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” Caan’s family said in a tweet posted to his account.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the statement added.

Caan was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actor for his portrayal of the hot-tempered Corleone in 1972’s “The Godfather” and he started as an actor in 1960s Hollywood, with small roles in films by acclaimed directors including Billy Wilder ( Irma La Douce), Howard Hawks ( El Dorado) and Coppola ( The Rain People). However, it was his role as Sonny Corleone that established him as a major actor and he reprised the role in flashback scenes in “The Godfather: Part II” in 1974.

