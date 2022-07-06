EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

WATCH: Teens suit up in latest TikTok trend to watch ‘Minions’ movie in UAE cinemas

Screengrab from TikTok: @mhmdhany_

As part of a new TikTok fad, groups of teens and young people from all around the world, including the UAE, have been seen dressing up in suits to watch the latest film, Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Residents in the UAE have described watching the latest Minions’ movie alongside ‘Minion’ armies who make their presence known with loud cheers, shouts, and claps throughout the whole movie.

Teens on TikTok use the hashtag #GentleMinions to submit videos.

Due to some of the ‘Gentle minions’ boisterous conduct overseas, certain theatres in regions of the UK have banned the ‘Gentle minions’ from watching it on the big screen.

