YouTube couple Cong TV and Viy Cortez are now certified parents

Vlogger Cong TV and Viy Cortez are now certified parents after the birth of their firstborn child Zeus Emmanuel “Kidlat” Cortez Velasquez on Tuesday, July 5.

In a photo shared by VIYLine Media Group on Facebook, the hand of Kidlat can be seen imitating that of Cong TV’s signature gesture which they refer to as ‘Pawer’ – from the word power.

Netizens shared their congratulatory messages for the couple on the comment section of the post.

The media group also shared that Viy Cortez gave birth via cesarian section due to the vlogger having a low placenta.

“Nag-decide kami ni Cong na mag-CS nalang ako kasi natatakot ako na mag normal gawa ng ang dami kong nakikita na nagnonormal sila pero ang ending nagiging emergency CS din,” explained Viy in a TikTok video.

Simultaneously, Viy released the latest line of her cosmetic product named after baby Kidlat.

Read on: https://filipinotimes.net/entertainment/2022/02/06/vlogger-viy-cortez-partner-cong-tv-expecting-baby-boy/