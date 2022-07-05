EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

YouTube couple Cong TV and Viy Cortez are now certified parents

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar1 hour ago

Photo shared by VIYLine Media Group

Vlogger Cong TV and Viy Cortez are now certified parents after the birth of their firstborn child Zeus Emmanuel “Kidlat” Cortez Velasquez on Tuesday, July 5.

In a photo shared by VIYLine Media Group on Facebook, the hand of Kidlat can be seen imitating that of Cong TV’s signature gesture which they refer to as ‘Pawer’ – from the word power.

Netizens shared their congratulatory messages for the couple on the comment section of the post.

TFT JULY 6

The media group also shared that Viy Cortez gave birth via cesarian section due to the vlogger having a low placenta.

“Nag-decide kami ni Cong na mag-CS nalang ako kasi natatakot ako na mag normal gawa ng ang dami kong nakikita na nagnonormal sila pero ang ending nagiging emergency CS din,” explained Viy in a TikTok video.

Screen Shot 2022 07 05 at 1.01.45 PM

Simultaneously, Viy released the latest line of her cosmetic product named after baby Kidlat.

Read on: https://filipinotimes.net/entertainment/2022/02/06/vlogger-viy-cortez-partner-cong-tv-expecting-baby-boy/

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar1 hour ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT JULY 9

Solon wants NAIA renamed Ferdinand E. Marcos International Airport

54 seconds ago
DEWA generic TFT

Tips to save on your DEWA bill this summer

9 mins ago
Dubai Frame 2

Things to do in Dubai this Eid Al Adha 2022 under AED 50

1 hour ago
Robin Padilla sen

Divorce, medical cannabis use among 10 priority laws of Senator Robin Padilla

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button