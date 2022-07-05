Anthony Taberna’s daughter recovers from cancer

Filipino journalist Anthony Taberna has nothing but gratitude as his daughter, Zoey, is finally back home and cancer-free after battling leukemia since December 2019.

The news anchor shared the good news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, where he thanked all those who joined them in praying for Zoey’s recovery as she narrated how she had been “smoothly” undergoing chemotherapy since 2019 until she experienced pain in several parts of her body in December last year.

Zoey was informed by her doctors that “the cancer cells that were supposed to be long gone, came back in a way more dangerous and fatal form.”

“I had a hard time understanding why this was happening because from the start, my doctors said that this situation was very rare,” she said on her Facebook page yesterday, July 4.

“My doctors recommended for us to go to Singapore because medical care is really good there.”

Zoey and her family flew to Singapore in January for while according to the girl her family, loved ones, and faith in God helped her soldier on during those trying times. The family stayed in Singapore for about six months for her medication while Zoey admitted that she got scared.

“I experienced things that, looking back now, even I thought I wouldn’t be able to handle,” she said. “I’m not gonna lie, there were so many times that I thought that it was the end for me, that my life would end at 13 years old.”

“After 167 long days, we went back home to the Philippines and now I am totally cancer free!” she added. “I would still have check ups and maintenance drug infusions from time to time, but that is nothing compared to what I’ve been through.”