EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

WATCH: K-pop star Ailee touches chord with Filipinos with OPM rendition

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

K-pop star Ailee has touched a chord with Filipinos as she sang a Filipino ballad.

The Korean-American pop star did her version of the Martin Nievera classic “Kahit Isang Saglit”. The single is part of the “Kaibigan: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective Volume 1” and Ailee confirmed her professionalism as she sang the music that the Filipino-American musical director, keyboardist and producer had chosen for her.

The two met through a David Foster event where Laureta tapped the Korean singer for one of his projects
He selected “Kahit Isang Saglit” to be a part of the album because it was a staple in their house and his father’s favorite.

“The factor that finally made me determine to work with Troy to be sincere is Troy himself. I like the music. I had the chance to take heed to the music that I’ve to remake and I like “The melody was actually stunning. I did. I do probably not know what the music meant on the time, however I knew the lyrics could be superb,” Ailee revealed during the virtual mediacon of the collaboration.

She’s been busy these days by releasing singles and a pre-release project prior to her next main album in July.
She has been busy as of late releasing singles and a pre-release mission forward of her subsequent main album in July and Ailee is at the moment being heard as the lead singer in “Breaking Down”, one of many official soundtracks for the Okay-drama “Doom At Your Service” starring Park Bo-young and Search engine marketing In-guk.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Ella Cruz Maid in Malacanang

‘History is like tsismis’: Ella Cruz draws flak from netizens, historians

16 mins ago
marcos first family marcos 5

Bongbong, Imee greet Imelda Marcos on 93rd birthday

42 mins ago
Biden Marcos

Biden invites Marcos to the U.S.

59 mins ago
All Win Cargo Facebook

OFWs from UAE cry foul over missing balikbayan boxes sent for families

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button