WATCH: K-pop star Ailee touches chord with Filipinos with OPM rendition

K-pop star Ailee has touched a chord with Filipinos as she sang a Filipino ballad.

The Korean-American pop star did her version of the Martin Nievera classic “Kahit Isang Saglit”. The single is part of the “Kaibigan: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective Volume 1” and Ailee confirmed her professionalism as she sang the music that the Filipino-American musical director, keyboardist and producer had chosen for her.

The two met through a David Foster event where Laureta tapped the Korean singer for one of his projects

He selected “Kahit Isang Saglit” to be a part of the album because it was a staple in their house and his father’s favorite.

“The factor that finally made me determine to work with Troy to be sincere is Troy himself. I like the music. I had the chance to take heed to the music that I’ve to remake and I like “The melody was actually stunning. I did. I do probably not know what the music meant on the time, however I knew the lyrics could be superb,” Ailee revealed during the virtual mediacon of the collaboration.

She’s been busy these days by releasing singles and a pre-release project prior to her next main album in July.

She has been busy as of late releasing singles and a pre-release mission forward of her subsequent main album in July and Ailee is at the moment being heard as the lead singer in “Breaking Down”, one of many official soundtracks for the Okay-drama “Doom At Your Service” starring Park Bo-young and Search engine marketing In-guk.