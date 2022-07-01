Actor Ryan Eigenmann mourns death of pet dog

Actor Ryan Eigenmann mourned the death of pet dog.

On Instagram, Ryan shared his memories with Drogo, his Siberian Husky pet dog, who recently passed away.

Through a video on his Instagram page yesterday, June 29, he said, “ My goodest [boy] Drogo, I will miss you buddy… You have been with us for the past 6 years, and every day was an adventure with you.”

The actor recalled Drogo served as his and his wife Cathy Bordalba’s jogging partner as well as a “wrestling dummy” for their kids, but didn’t reveal much about the cause of death.

“My Houdini who would escape the house when we weren’t home to cause a ruckus around the village,” Eigenmann said.

“Everyone’s support system. You will be missed my buddy boi, run free now. Requiescat in Pace (rest in peace).”