Johnny Depp not in talks to reprise Captain Jack Sparrow role in ‘Pirates’ franchise

Johnny Depp is not in talks to reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the hit “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, his spokesperson has said while denying rumors that he was offered a deal to do so.

Australian news site PopTopic claimed that Depp, 59, is hammering out $301 million deal with Disney to appear in the sixth pirate movie.

RELATED STORY: Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard, awarded $15M compensation

Depp’s legal team argued at his defamation trial against Amber Heard that he was dropped from the franchise after his ex-wife penned a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, calling herself a victim of domestic abuse, but his denied the rumor of a fresh deal and said in a statement, “This is made up.”

Depp last played Jack Sparrow in the 2017 movie “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” the fifth installment in the film series and was dropped from the franchise after domestic-abuse case by his ex-wife.