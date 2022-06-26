EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

‘Basurero’ named best global film at New York festival

The 2019 short film Basurero has been named Best Global Film at a New York film festival.

Eileen Cabiling’s “Basurero,” which stars Jericho Rosales, bagged the best global film award at the recent 1st AuntyLand Film Festival, a community, volunteer-driven event devoted to short films by and for women and diverse communities, held in New York City in the United States.

The movie falls under the film festival’s Global, Environment, and Activism category and Cabiling told Inquirer Entertainment on Tuesday night that this “ award was a great surprise as I didn’t know about it. It was a wonderful festival with women creators, and I met some of them in a Q&A we had online.”

“I am happy that the film is being recognized along with our amazing crew, producers and cast, and most importantly, the story and the study of a character who is stuck in a system that does not value him,” the US-based director said.

“How does one find self-value and worth? The film leaves us with this question. I hope, as we Filipinos start to question our psyches and how we treat each other and value each other, that we will eventually find the answer. Something is truly wrong with the system when we start killing each other instead of supporting each other,” Cabiling said.

“Brava @basurerofilm team for winning the Grand Jury Best Global Film @auntylandfilmfest in Tribeca, NYC,” Cabiling wrote in an Instagram post. “Many thanks to Auntyland Film Fest for the great honor and for screening our film at your fierce and poetic fest for women directors!”.

