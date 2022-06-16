‘No big deal’ Sharon Cuneta defends daughter Miel for coming out

Megastar Sharon Cuneta has defended her daughter Miel Pangilinan for coming out as a member of the LGBT community.

Cuneta shared a photo of her daughter holding a rainbow flag and said that Miel did not choose to be a queer.

“She just is. I believe God doesn’t make mistakes. So many of the most sincere and most decent people I know are also LGBTQ+ and I love them for all that they are,” she wrote on Instagram.

“What’s next is that I will have a happier daughter who is now ‘free’ and will always be a good person with a good heart—and still always courageous,” she added.

The megastar said that she will continue to love her daughter just the same or perhaps even more.

“She is cute in that her crushes on boys especially in K-Pop are genuine. And if she likes girls, that’ll be genuine too. She will certainly be treated no [differently] by us, her family and those who truly love her,” she said.

“Like I said, all my children are perfect. I may be a mom with traditional values, but that doesn’t mean that my mind is too tiny to accept people for what they are—what more my own child?,” the megastar added.

Cuneta said that she will always be proud of Miel and tells her daughter not to mind negative comments.

“I am proud of my girl and always will be. Needless to say, she will always have my support and love. No big deal.Don’t give any negative commenters any attention. They don’t matter. We do. And we’ve got your back. Forever and ever.”