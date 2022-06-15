EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

WATCH: Ivana Alawi fulfills dream of domestic helper who wish to get plastic surgery

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Filipina actress Ivana Alawi got her domestic helper’s nose plastic surgery done. The surgery was done at celebrity doctor Vicki Belo’s clinic.

The actress-vlogger Alawi shared this in a vlog on her YouTube channel yesterday, June 14, recalling her helper, May, wanting to “get her nose fixed.”

“Ang importante sa akin ay makapagpasaya ng tao. Sa mga against sa pagpaparetoke, OK lang naman kung dream talaga nung tao kasi hindi naman namin [siya] pinipilit or ano,” Alawi said. “It’s her body and gagawin ko ‘yung makakapagbigay sa kanya ng confidence at kung anong makakapagpasaya sa kanya.”

Alawi sent off a chopper to pick up May from Batangas where she had her vacation. Together with Ivana’s siblings Mona and Hash, they all went to Belo’s clinic for the procedure.

Watch the video here:

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai landscape night

UAE most competitive economy in MENA in 2022, ranks 12th globally – report

1 hour ago
Password warning UAE PP

KNOW THE LAW: AED 500,000 fine, jail for obtaining passwords illegally

1 hour ago
Squid Game

Netflix’s real-life ‘Squid Game’ looking for competitors with pot prize of $4.56M

1 hour ago
Mariel Padilla and Robin Padilla 1

Sen. Robin Padilla reveals debating with wife helped in preparations for senate

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button