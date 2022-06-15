WATCH: Ivana Alawi fulfills dream of domestic helper who wish to get plastic surgery

Filipina actress Ivana Alawi got her domestic helper’s nose plastic surgery done. The surgery was done at celebrity doctor Vicki Belo’s clinic.

The actress-vlogger Alawi shared this in a vlog on her YouTube channel yesterday, June 14, recalling her helper, May, wanting to “get her nose fixed.”

“Ang importante sa akin ay makapagpasaya ng tao. Sa mga against sa pagpaparetoke, OK lang naman kung dream talaga nung tao kasi hindi naman namin [siya] pinipilit or ano,” Alawi said. “It’s her body and gagawin ko ‘yung makakapagbigay sa kanya ng confidence at kung anong makakapagpasaya sa kanya.”

Alawi sent off a chopper to pick up May from Batangas where she had her vacation. Together with Ivana’s siblings Mona and Hash, they all went to Belo’s clinic for the procedure.

Watch the video here: