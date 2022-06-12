LOOK: Belle Mariano stuns fans on 20th birthday photoshoot

Actress Belle Mariano stunned fans on her 20-th birthday photoshoot.

Actress Belle Mariano celebrated her 20th birthday last Friday, June 10 and on her Instagram account posted photos from her birthday shoot with celebrity photographer Shaira Luna in various black and white clothes including a white top and black glossy jacket paired with white boots; a black cropped long sleeved shirt with a gray skirt, and a printed sheer top with shorts and white sneakers.

“Not counting the years, but making the years count! Celebrating two decades. #BelleAndBeyond,” she said in a post.