Justin Bieber reveals rare condition causing facial paralysis, postpones concerts

Multi-awarded singer Justin Bieber revealed that he has a rare condition that paralyzed half of his face in a video which he posted on Friday, June 10.

In the 3-minute video, the the ‘Baby’ singer shared that he has Ramsey Hunts Syndrome which is from a virus that attacks the nerve in his ear and face causing his face to have paralysis.

He explained that this is the reason why he needed to postpone his upcoming concerts.

“I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious as you can. See, I wish this wasn’t the case but obviously my body is telling me to slow down so I hope you understand” said Bieber.

Bieber said that he is unsure how long it will take him to get better but is positive to fully recover through rest and recovery.

He posted the video after his fans’, called ‘Beliebers’, massive upset on his tour cancellation in Tononto, Canada and Washington D.C. which was a part of his Justice World Tour.

He is also set to visit Dubai this coming October but show organizers are yet to release any postponement of his concert.