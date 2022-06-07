EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Founding member of US rock band Bon Jovi dies at 70

Alec John (second from left), bassist of Bon Jovi. Photo from Facebook.

A founding member of the legendary US rock band Bon Jovi, former bassist Alec John Such, died aged 70.

The group announced the death of Alec John who played with them from 1983 to 1994 with a string of quickly memorable hits such as “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “You Give Love a Bad Name” and “Wanted Dead or Alive” credited to them.

He was credited with bringing the band together and was remembered as a dear friend who was “wild and full of life” as the hard rockers from New Jersey were led by namesake Jon Bon Jovi, who said Sunday that the band had “found our way to each other through him.”

“As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band,” the singer said on Twitter.

