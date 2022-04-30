Celeste Cortesi of Pasay City wins Miss Universe Philippines 2022

Pasay City’s Celeste Cortesi wins the crown for this year’s Miss Universe Philippines 2022.

She bested over 32 other candidates in a live coronation night was held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay on April 30.

Here are the other winners:

Miss Universe Philippines Tourism: Michelle Dee (Makati City)

Miss Universe Philippines Charity: Pauline Amelinckx (Bohol)

1st Runner Up : Annabelle Mae McDonnell (Misamis Oriental)

2nd Runner Up : Ma. Katrina Llegado (Taguig)

The star-studded evening was hosted by Miss Universe titleholders Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Iris Mittenaere (2016), and Demi-Leigh Tebow (2017), while Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu also graced the evening as a special guest.