Angel Locsin reaches over 25 million followers on Facebook

Facebook followers of Filipina actress Angel Locsin have reached 25 million.

The 36-year old shared the feat on her social media accounts as she wrote: ” 25 million followers on Facebook. Baka makahanap ka ng jowa mo dyan. Thank you for the love.”

One of the most followed celebrities, she has over 9.5 million followers on Instagram and 12.7 million on Twitter.

Locsin is prominent in social work assisting communities affected by calamities and was named by Forbes Asia as the region’s Heroes of Philanthropy in 2019.