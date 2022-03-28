EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Willie Revillame asks for prayers over suspected cancerous polyps

Television host Willie Revillame has asked for prayers from his followers after his recent colonoscopy revealed polyps in his stomach and colon which his doctors suspect to be cancerous.

Revillame said that he just went through an executive check up after two years which eventually lead to the polyps findings.

“Meron akong stapler kaya di ako makasayaw at makakanta. Nagkaroon ako ng colonoscopy, endoscopy, sa heart, lahat,” Revillame said in his show which aired on Youtube.

“Merong nakita polyps sa ‘kin, isa sa colon at isa sa stomach. Medyo malaki po, one centimeter ‘yung sa stomach at ito po ay — sana ‘wag naman — pero prone ata po ito sa cancer,” he added.

Revillame said that he had polyps in 2019 but the doctors ruled out those to be benign. He is expecting to know the results of the new test on Monday, March 28.

The TV host said that he might take a leave if the doctors will tell him to undergo operation.

“Wala akong nararamdaman pero meron pala kong polyps na gano’n so advice ko sa inyo na magpa-check up kayo. Nandyan ang ating mga dalubhasa Tingnan niyo, ako di ko inexpect na gano’n. Wala akong nararamdaman pero meron palang nakadikit sa aking stomach,” he said.

