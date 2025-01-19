‘Dubai Ruler’s Court Race’ kicks off

The “Dubai Ruler’s Court Race” for elite male cyclists, organized under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has officially commenced at 1pm today, January 19.

This four-hour, 193-kilometer race, starting from the Al Fahidi District and finishing in Al Marmoom, is part of the 9th edition of the Al Salam Cycling Championship, recognized as the world’s largest community cycling competition in terms of diversity and prize value, according to the Dubai Media Office.

The race route will traverse several iconic landmarks in Dubai, including the Old Dubai Customs Building, Dubai Creek, and the Museum of the Future, ultimately concluding at the Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve.

His Excellency Omair bin Jumaa Al Falasi, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee, has ensured that all preparations meet the highest organizational standards, prioritizing participant safety while showcasing Dubai’s rich historical and cultural heritage.

The Al Salam Cycling Championship kicked off in December with the “Sword of Honour” Race, dedicated to Emirati amateur cyclists and commemorating the graduation of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

This edition of the championship will also include the Desert Race on February 9 and the Women’s Race on February 16.

إليكم خريطة مسار سباق ديوان سمو حاكم دبي 2025، الذي ينطلق يوم الأحد 19 يناير 2025, من الساعة 1:00 ظهراً ولمدة 4 ساعات، بداية من منطقة الفهيدي ووصولاً إلى داخل مضمار الدراجات الهوائية في منطقة المرموم. تدعوكم #هيئة_الطرق_و_المواصلات للتخطيط لرحلاتكم مسبقاً، لضمان الوصول إلى… pic.twitter.com/xdzQeYuWOV — RTA (@rta_dubai) January 19, 2025

Meanwhile, the Roads and Transport Authority has announced that certain roads will be temporarily closed for 10 minutes as the racers pass through, reopening after the last racer has crossed the intersections.

The affected roads include Al Seef Street, Riyadh Street, Sheikh Rashid Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Majlis Street, Za’abeel Palace Road, Al Ain-Dubai Road, Zayed bin Hamdan Street, Al Qudra Road, and Saih Al Salam Street. Additionally, the Al Qudra Cycling Track will also be closed during the race.