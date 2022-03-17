Shooting for Filipino movie begins in Qatar

Shooting for a Filipino movie ‘The Eventologist’ has officially begun in Qatar which will document the lives and challenges of some of the overseas Filipino workers living in the Gulf state.

It was after more than a year of rigorous planning that the cast got the green light to turn their vision into an art form of storytelling for all film enthusiasts, according to reports from Doha News.

The two-hour-long movie is the story of an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW), Oscar Yema, who organizes local large-scale concerts featuring the Philippines’ top-rated artists and will include real footage of past events.

The shooting started off on 11 March and is expected to end within a month. The cast expressed delight to be part of the community-funded movie, the report said.

The main character will be played by Philippine celebrity actor J C Santos, who had previously worked as a singer and dancer at Hong Kong Disneyland and Universal Studios Singapore before flying to New York City to study musical theatre at the Circle in the Square Theatre School.

He is best known for his role in the television series Till I Met You as Alejandro “Ali” Nicolas.

The film’s female lead will be played by local music performer Vanessa Casador and The Eventologist will feature more than 128 actors/Filipino entrepreneurs, most of whom came from the local community.