Maymay Entrata’s Instagram followers reach 7 million

Filipina actress Maymay Entrata’s Instagram followers have reached 7 million.

“Happy 7M followers Instagram Fanmily!” Entrata, 24, posted on Instagram.

She is currently in Canada studying and last week her single “Amakabogera” reached 13-million mark on video-sharing platform YouTube.

Entrata started her showbiz career after joining “Pinoy Big Brother” where she was paired with fellow housemate Edward Barber.

Aside from TV series and digital shows she has also appeared in several films including the highest grossing movie “Hello, Love, Goodbye” and last year starred in the romantic-comedy film “Princess DayaReese” with Barber.