EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Maymay Entrata’s Instagram followers reach 7 million

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago

Filipina actress Maymay Entrata’s Instagram followers have reached 7 million.

“Happy 7M followers Instagram Fanmily!” Entrata, 24, posted on Instagram.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Maymay Entrata introduces non-showbiz boyfriend

She is currently in Canada studying and last week her single “Amakabogera” reached 13-million mark on video-sharing platform YouTube.

Entrata started her showbiz career after joining “Pinoy Big Brother” where she was paired with fellow housemate Edward Barber.

Aside from TV series and digital shows she has also appeared in several films including the highest grossing movie “Hello, Love, Goodbye” and last year starred in the romantic-comedy film “Princess DayaReese” with Barber.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

MOHRE Building

UAE announces reduced hours this Ramadan 2022 for private sector employees

8 hours ago
Robredo pink 1

‘We have the momentum’: Vice President Leni Robredo unfazed by latest Pulse Asia ranking

10 hours ago
coronavirus philippines covid 19 7

Metro Manila, 47 other areas remain under Alert Level 1 from March 16-31

10 hours ago
philippines canada flag 1

PH-Canada labor deal may help Filipino workers in getting more jobs

10 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button