Enchong Dee voluntarily surrenders to NBI 

Actor Enchong Dee has voluntarily surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) over his Php1 billion cyber libel case filed by DUMPER party-list representative Claudine Bautista-Lim.

Sources to the Manila Bulletin said that Dee was detained for some time at the NBI after failing to post bail because he surrendered in the afternoon.

Last week, veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin disclosed that authorities tried to serve Dee’s warrant, but he was nowhere to be found in his Cubao address.

Fermin advised the actor to surrender.

“Ito ang pinakamagandang gagawin ni Enchong dito. Hindi po pwedeng pagtaguan ito. Huwag mong paliitin ang mundo mo, magpiyansa ka,” she said.

Bautista admitted that she filed the cyberlibel case over the backlash she had received during her wedding day.

The lawmaker has earned the ire of netizens after she voted against the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN, the home network of Dee.

“The anxiety, anguish, humiliation and the impact on my and my family’s reputation left us no choice but to file cases against those responsible for causing us so much grief and worry, which almost led to me losing our baby, and which adversely affected some of our constituents’ trust in us,” Bautista said.