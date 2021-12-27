‘Cochinillo fail’: Marvin Agustin apologizes over complaints on disappointing Christmas food

Businessman and actor Marvin Agustin issued an apology after some of his customers air their disappointment and frustration on his food business Cochi on Christmas day.

The complaints vary from poor service to food quality.

“I am very sorry to each one of you. Maling-mali na nagpa-overwhelm kami sa mga ‘di inaasahang problema, nagkulang kami sa aming serbisyo, at hindi namin agad-agad na natugunan ang inyong mga katanungan. At masakit man yung mga nababasa ko, tinatanggap ko ang lahat kasi talagang nagkamali ako,” he said on his Instagram account.

Agustin said that this is his worst Christmas over a series of unfortunate events.

“I had a series of unfortunate events from our kitchen equipment breaking down, a glitch in our ordering system, and last-minute cancellations of couriers due to several unforeseen reasons,” he said.

“Alam kong hindi ito excuse not to give you the service you deserve and expect lalo na sa araw na halos tatlong buwang pinaghandaan ng bawat pamilyang Pilipino kung kaya’t napakahalagang huwag magkamali,” he added.

Agustin said that they are now addressing the complaints and they have been reaching out to affected customers.

“Bawat isa sa inyo mahalaga sa akin at sa aming trabaho. I promise each one of you, we will do better,” he added.

Some customers aired their frustration on Cochi’s social media account.

“We ordered last Dec. 24 also, we were expecting a lot based on the videos. But skin was not crunchy and meat was not tender. Very disappointed,” Stephanie Chua Gan said.

“Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year except when the main food you ordered is a disaster. P17,876 down the drain just like that and your Christmas spirit ruined,” another netizen said.