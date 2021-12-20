LOOK: Iza Calzado, husband Ben Wintle mark third wedding anniversary

Filipina actress Iza Calzado and her husband Ben Wintle marked their third wedding anniversary here on December 19.

Turning to social media, Calzado said: “Thank you for choosing me everyday even when I make it difficult for you to do so. It takes a special and a whole lot of man to be with a woman like me and I am grateful for your strength, understanding, love and patience. You inspire me to be better. I love you, @benmwintle Thank you for being a great partner in life.”

Calzado and Wintle tied the knot at a resort in Palawan on December 19, 2018.

Currently, Calzado is gearing up for ABS-CBN’s much-awaited “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series.” She will portray “the first Darna” who will pass on the superheroine’s powers to her daughter Narda, portrayed by Jane de Leon.

During the ABS-CBN Christmas Special last Saturday, Kapamilya viewers finally caught a glimpse of de Leon as Darna in the very first teaser of ABS-CBN’s adaptation of the Mars Ravelo superhero. (AW)