LOOK: Miss Ukraine dons golden gown created by Pinoy fashion designer from Dubai

Photo by Benjamin Askinas / Miss Universe

Hanna Nepliakh’s golden mosaic gown captured the attention of the global audiences at the Miss Universe as she showcased the beautiful work of Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer Ryan Pacioles of Atelier Zuhra.

Pacioles said that he created the gown using mosaic gold acrylic on top of a sheer elegant cut cape.

Representing Ukraine, Nepliakh wore Pacioles’ work of art during the Miss Universe 2021 Preliminary competition.

The official competition of Miss Universe 2021 will take place this Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 7:00 pm Eastern time. This means that UAE pageant fans will have to wake up early as the livestream will begin by Monday, December 13, 2021, at 4:00 am.

