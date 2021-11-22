LOOK: UAE fans give warm welcome to Darren Espanto, December Avenue

Two Filipino stars took center stage at the Dubai Expo 2020 last evening on a crowd of hundreds of Filipinos and Expo visitors.

‘The Voice Kids’ alumni Darren Espanto, known for his hit songs ‘Tama Na’, ‘Sasagipin Kita’ and his rendition of ‘Dying Inside to Hold You’ performed on the Jubilee stage followed by OPM hitmaker band December Avenue, known for their songs ‘Sa Ngalan ng Pag-Ibig’, ‘Kung ‘Di Rin Lang Ikaw’, and ‘Bulong’.

Both performers revealed that this was their first time in two years since the pandemic to return on stage to sing their hits in front of a live audience.

Prior to their performances, both Darren and the December Avenue band visited the Philippines pavilion “Bangkóta” as well.