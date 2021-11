John Lloyd Cruz reveals reason behind showbiz hiatus

Filipino actor John Lloyd Cruz has opened up about taking a break from showbiz and retiring to El Nido, Palawan island.

He said he took a break because he found it was the right time to finally be kind to himself.

“It was the right time to be kind to myself, to start some healing. It was the right time to start the journey of unlearning,” he said.

“Prior to that, mga dalawang dekada akong kayod nang kayod,” he added.

The thing with acquiring ‘yung mga natututuhan natin, may mga kaakibat din siyang mga bagay na kakapit sa ‘yo na mahihirapan kang magpagpag.”

Regine, a resident in El Nido, said that John Lloyd usually ate in her food stall and at first the actor looked shy and wore a cap at all times. She said he slowly opened up and began talking to other people.

Fatimah, another resident, said, “Nagpa-picture po kami tapos sobrang approachable nya. Nakausap pa namin siya sa phone kasi binigay niya number niya,”

John Lloyd said he found El Nido enchanting.

“Para kang binabalot ng hiwaga ng lugar eh. Kahit sabihin mong kung saan-saan kang dako ng mundo ka nakakarating eh, nandito lang pala oh, isang lipad lang ‘yung katumbas,” he said.

John Lloyd said, “‘Yun lang paglalakad eh to get from Point A to Point B na sanay na sanay ka na kinokotse mo, ‘yung mga bagay na nakalimutan ko na.”

About his time in showbiz, he said, “Importante rin ‘yung may tama kang motivation habang sinusuong mo ‘yung daan doon sa hinahanap mo… hindi ko nabantayan ‘yung kapit ko sa sarili ko, sa kung ano ‘yung mga prinsipyong pinapaniwalaan ko.” (AW)