Lea Salonga to attend Tony Awards as presenter

Theater and concert star, Lea Salonga, is attending the Tony Awards for the fifth time and this time as a presenter.

Salonga who won the Best Actress Tony Award in 1991 for her breakout role as Kim in “Miss Saigon,” made the announcement in a Twitter post.

“The cat’s out of the bag! I’ll be presenting at the Tony Awards on Sunday!” she said, adding, “It’s really happening!”

The 74th Tony Awards will be held on September 26 at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York and among other stars who are set to grace the event include John Legend, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jordan Fisher, Stephanie J. Block, Lindsay Mendez, and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

Salonga has so far attended the Tony Awards four times. The most recent was in 2018, when she performed on stage with her co-stars in the musical “Once On This Island.” (AW)