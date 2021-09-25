EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Lea Salonga to attend Tony Awards as presenter

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Theater and concert star, Lea Salonga, is attending the Tony Awards for the fifth time and this time as a presenter.

Salonga who won the Best Actress Tony Award in 1991 for her breakout role as Kim in “Miss Saigon,” made the announcement in a Twitter post.

RELATED STORY: Lea Salonga raises Php1.8M for online fund raising in support of medical frontliners

“The cat’s out of the bag! I’ll be presenting at the Tony Awards on Sunday!” she said, adding, “It’s really happening!”

The 74th Tony Awards will be held on September 26 at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York and among other stars who are set to grace the event include John Legend, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jordan Fisher, Stephanie J. Block, Lindsay Mendez, and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

READ ON: Lea Salonga to theatergoers: Don’t use your mobile phones or better not come

Salonga has so far attended the Tony Awards four times. The most recent was in 2018, when she performed on stage with her co-stars in the musical “Once On This Island.” (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

1Sambayan to announce candidate by end of September

2 mins ago

Dubai all set to resume 100% capacity of face-to-face classes on October 3

1 hour ago

Ex-President Gloria Arroyo to run as Congresswoman in upcoming 2022 elections

1 hour ago

Claudine Barretto to run for Olongapo councilor

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button