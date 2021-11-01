No apologies for Albie? Andi Eigenmann’s sister shows ‘receipts’

The sister of actress Andi Eigenmann rebutted the claims of Albie Casino that the actress never apologized to him over the pregnancy issue back in 2011.

Eigenmann’s sister, Stevie, posted through Instagram a screenshot of what seems to be a private conversation between ex-lovers Andi and Albie sometime in 2020.

Stevie made the post after Albie claimed that he had not received an apology from Andi when his name was dragged into her pregnancy.

In the said conversation, Andi said: “I can defend myself to others had I ever wished to do so, but it doesn’t mean you don’t deserve a better apology.”

“The person you met once before was very young, and lost, and quite obviously a completely different person from who I am today, so on behalf of the old me, I apologize Albie!” Andi said.

Further, she added: “Sorry for all that volatility that I may have caused you in the past, and for being so young and naïve, dragging you into something you were never supposed to be part of.”

Andi ended her message to Albie, saying: “Hope that we can put that behind us now. All the best to you.”

In the supposed private conversation, Albie replied: “Yo I remember that to the tee you hit with ‘masaya ka na hindi sayo’ I never asked for an apology and I never really needed one. I din’t mean any ill will with the post that’s why I cropped you out of it I thought it was just hella funny.”

It was not clear, however, what social media post Albie was referring to at that time.

“I look at it like we’ve both moved on and we’re both different people now. I just thought I’d have a laugh about it, cuz if we can’t laugh at our past hardships in life it’s kinda like being a slave to the moment still. Again no ill will or hard feelings, congrats on the baby,” Albie added.

In sharing the supposed private conversation between the ex-lovers, Stevie said: “Oooops. Accidentally publicly posted receipts. Happy halloweekend! No ill will.”