Bea Alonzo to play a lead role in Hollywood movie

Filipino actress Bea Alonzo will play one of the lead roles in the Filipino-Hollywood produced film “Angel Warrior.”

Alonzo will play the “she-devil” lead of a World War II-based story written by Cyrus Nowrasteh.

The actress will portray Tala, “a pre-war era Filipina whose near-death experience transforms her” as the character also provides aid to the Filipino and American guerrillas staying in Panay during the country’s resistance against the Japanese.

Alonzo confirmed her new project on Instagram: “And the secret is out!! Yes, I’ll be doing a World War 2 film soon. I’ll keep you posted about the future developments.”

The shooting for the film is expected to start in mid-2022 before it will be released later in the same year. (AW)