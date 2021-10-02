EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Bea Alonzo to play a lead role in Hollywood movie

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Filipino actress Bea Alonzo will play one of the lead roles in the Filipino-Hollywood produced film “Angel Warrior.”

Alonzo will play the “she-devil” lead of a World War II-based story written by Cyrus Nowrasteh.

RELATED STORY: Bea Alonzo expresses gratitude to GMA network, says she’s ‘in a good place’

The actress will portray Tala, “a pre-war era Filipina whose near-death experience transforms her” as the character also provides aid to the Filipino and American guerrillas staying in Panay during the country’s resistance against the Japanese.

Alonzo confirmed her new project on Instagram: “And the secret is out!! Yes, I’ll be doing a World War 2 film soon. I’ll keep you posted about the future developments.”

READ ON: IT’S OFFICIAL: Bea Alonzo admits relationship with Dominic Roque

The shooting for the film is expected to start in mid-2022 before it will be released later in the same year. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

61-year-old finishes junior high school in Philippines

41 mins ago

Biden lauds Filipino-Americans for contribution to US society

1 hour ago

Opposition coalition 1Sambayan hopes VP Robredo to accept nomination for President

1 hour ago

Philippines to receive over 5 million COVID-19 vaccines from US next week

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button