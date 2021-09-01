EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Rosanna Roces apologizes to Lorna Tolentino following rift in ‘Ang Probinsyano’

Photos from Instagram: @lornatolentinofernandez and @therealrosannaroces

Rosanna Roces has asked for forgiveness from veteran actress Lorna Tolentino.

The two are currently working in the ABS-CBN teleserye ‘Ang Probinsyano’.

The rift between the two started when Roces was linked to Tolentino’s late husband Rudy Fernandez.

Roces and Fernandez were co-stars in several GMA-7 projects before they were linked with each other.

“Binati na ako ni LT. Ginawa ko niyakap ko. Tapos sinabi ko, ‘Galit ka pa sa akin?’ Sabi niya, ‘Hindi na, ang tagal na nun.’ Niyakap ko ulit sabay sabi ko, ‘Sorry.’ Naiyak ako. Sabi niya, ‘Hayaan mo nasa langit na ‘yung isa,'” Roces told Ogie Diaz.

“Ang gaan sa pakiramdam, mare. Kinawayan niya ako. Tapos umakyat ako sa standby area nila. Doon ako nag-sorry. Kahapon magkaeksena kami pero hindi ako nakakuha ng tiyempo. Kanina lang. May nai-close na naman akong pahina,” the actress told Diaz. (TDT)

