Rez Cortez to undergo surgery over suspected liver cancer

Veteran actor Rez Cortez is set to undergo surgery on Wednesday over suspected liver cancer, his daughter announced Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, Cai, Cortez’ daughter, sought prayers for her father’s surgery.

“Dad has suspected liver cancer and he will be undergoing surgery tomorrow to remove the mass,” Cai said.

“I believe that daddy is strong and his love for his apos will help him recover in no time, but I also know that our prayers and well wishes can help speed things up,” she added.

Cortez’ colleagues in the showbiz industry such as Camille Prats Candy Pangilinan, Rocco Nacino, Carmina Vilarroel, Angeline Quinto, Baron Geisler, and Lorna Tolentino extended their well wishes for the veteran actor. (NM)