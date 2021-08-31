EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Rez Cortez to undergo surgery over suspected liver cancer

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Veteran actor Rez Cortez is set to undergo surgery on Wednesday over suspected liver cancer, his daughter announced Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, Cai, Cortez’ daughter, sought prayers for her father’s surgery.

“Dad has suspected liver cancer and he will be undergoing surgery tomorrow to remove the mass,” Cai said.

“I believe that daddy is strong and his love for his apos will help him recover in no time, but I also know that our prayers and well wishes can help speed things up,” she added.

Cortez’ colleagues in the showbiz industry such as Camille Prats Candy Pangilinan, Rocco Nacino, Carmina Vilarroel, Angeline Quinto, Baron Geisler, and Lorna Tolentino extended their well wishes for the veteran actor. (NM)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Three in five Filipinos want shorter application process to open bank account

7 mins ago

Filipino fisher Roberto Ballon feted with Ramon Magsaysay award

14 mins ago

OFW, seafarer’s wedding cancelled after groom-to-be dies of COVID-19

25 mins ago

OFW recounts his escape from Taliban-run Afghanistan

30 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button