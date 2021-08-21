Grammy-winning singer Lizzo showcases Filipino-made ensemble

Grammy-winning singer Lizzo has left the people dazzled with her Filipino-made ensemble.

Playing the flute in the tune with her recent release “Rumors,” a song in collaboration with fellow music artist Cardi B, Lizzo wore a black ensemble composed of hardware imbued vinyl leather bustier with a matching choker and boots and hot pants with a fringed hemline. Believe it or not, the look is made by Filipino creatives.

Designer Thian Rodriguez, posted, “International American singer, Lizzo wearing a custom Thian Rodriguez Manila signature vinyl leather ensemble. Boots executed by MX Studio.”

Thian is known for his namesake fashion label that specializes in leatherwear and his designs have been worn by social media personalities and celebrities like Ivana Alawi, Nadine Lustre, KZ Tandingan, and Sarah Geronimo.

Prior to this, his creations were paired with MX Studio shoes worn by Filipina beauty queens Pia Wurtzbach, Megan Young, Kylie Verzosa, and Angelia Ong for a fashion editorial for Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam. (AW)