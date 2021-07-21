Israel to host 70th Miss Universe in December, Steve Harvey returns as host

THE annual Miss Universe pageant is heading to Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries against COVID-19 in the world, for its 70th show in December!

The Miss Universe Organization (MOU) has announced that this year’s pageant will be held in the southern city of Eilat.

Steve Harvey will also return as host and the show will be broadcast in 180 countries and territories.

In the statement, MUO noted “Israel’s attractiveness, rich history, vast amount of tourist and resort sites and experience at hosting international events, such as the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest”.

This will be the first time that the pageant will be hosted in a Middle Eastern country.

The 70th Miss Universe will also mark the end of the reign of Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza of Mexico.

The reigning Miss Universe is busy with her work to convince more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and pushing for women’s rights.