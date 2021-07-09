Entertainment

Netizens spot Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque together in Los Angeles

NETIZENS were quick to spot rumored couple Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque touching down at Los Angeles, California.

The two were allegedly having an out-of-the-country trip together.

Bea already confirmed through Instagram Live that she will leave the country for the United States for few days before heading to work for her new network GMA-7.

In an Instagram story, the A-list actress uploaded a video taken inside the airplane as it landed with a caption “Touchdown LA.”

Meanwhile, her rumored boyfriend Dominic posted a selfie video of himself with location pinned in Los Angeles, California.

Photos of the rumored couple quickly spread like wildfire on social media.

Netizens matched the photos of the two where they are both seen wearing black outfit and white shoes.

