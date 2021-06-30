‘Sila ba?’: Katrina Halili, John Lloyd Cruz spotted together in actor’s Batangas rest house

Netizens are wondering whether there’s a brewing relationship between John Lloyd Cruz and Katrina Halili.

It comes after the Kapuso actress was spotted in the A-List actor’s rest house in Nasugbu, Batangas.

In fact, it was Katrina herself who posted pictures of them together last June 26.

RELATED STORY: Willie Revillame speaks up on reported rift with John Lloyd Cruz

She even greeted the actor on his 38th birthday last June 24.

Katrina can also be seen bonding with John Lloyd’s son Elias.

Katrina along with the actor’s friends celebrated his birthday in his rest house.

The duo was previously seen together in a YouTube vlog last April.

READ ON: Derek Ramsay says he’s not replacing John Lloyd Cruz as Elias’ father

The two can be seen swimming in the waters of El Nido and even chatted with the vlogger who filmed them.

According to the vlogger, the videos waa recorded when they visited El Nido, Palawan last October 30, 2020.

Katrina owns a 13-hectare property in her hometown El Nido while John Lloyd was reportedly building his house there.

John Lloyd’s recent relationship was with Ellen Adarna while Katrina is single for seven years already. (RA)