Pacquiao doesn’t want son Jimuel to become a boxer

The world of boxing is tough and that is the reason why Philippine Senator and world champion boxer Manny Pacquiao does not want his eldest son, Jimuel, to become a professional boxer.

While Jimuel has compiled a 4-1 record in boxing, Manny – who is the only 8-weight-division world titlist – said he would like to see his son involved in humanitarian work.

Manny told Karen Davila that his son Jimuel wanted to emulate him as a good boxer, and that his other children too had their own respective likes and hobbies.

“Michael likes music and Nagko composes music, while Princess is interested in medicine and Queenie wants to be a lawyer,” Manny said during his interview recently at his mansion at Forbes Park. He also added that his youngest son, Israel, loves singing. (AW)

