EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Pacquiao doesn’t want son Jimuel to become a boxer

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report54 seconds ago

File photo of Manny assisting his son Jimuel during their training.

The world of boxing is tough and that is the reason why Philippine Senator and world champion boxer Manny Pacquiao does not want his eldest son, Jimuel, to become a professional boxer.

While Jimuel has compiled a 4-1 record in boxing, Manny – who is the only 8-weight-division world titlist – said he would like to see his son involved in humanitarian work.

RELATED STORY: Jimuel Pacquiao thanks father, Manny, for giving them a ‘comfortable life’

Manny told Karen Davila that his son Jimuel wanted to emulate him as a good boxer, and that his other children too had their own respective likes and hobbies.

“Michael likes music and  Nagko composes music, while Princess is interested in medicine and Queenie wants to be a lawyer,” Manny said during his interview recently at his mansion at Forbes Park. He also added that his youngest son, Israel, loves singing. (AW)

READ ON: Pacquiao’s son to follow his dad’s footsteps

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report54 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai Airport COVID-19 Photo from Federal Customs Authority (FCA)

Dubai Airports to create 3,500 more jobs this 2021

7 mins ago

Filipinos in COVID-19 travel ban countries can return home via repatriation flights – Palace

15 mins ago

MoHAP warns against spreading rumors about COVID-19 online

25 mins ago

WATCH: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid makes surprise visit to a supermarket

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button