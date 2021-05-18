Liza Soberano denies plans to join Miss Universe PH

Actress Liza Soberano has denied rumors that she will be joining the prestigious Miss Universe Philippines pageant following the defeat of Philippine bet Rabiya Mateo in the 69th Miss Universe pageant last May 16.

A Facebook account named after the actress said that she will bid for the Miss Universe crown if Mateo will not be able to bring home the title.

“Pag si Rabiya talaga ‘di maiuwi ang crown, ako talaga sasali next year,” the account said.

“Bawi tayo next year! Ako bahala,” the account added.

The posts reached Soberano and instantly clarified the social media posts.

“Hello, everyone! Just dropping by to say that I do not have a Facebook account,” Soberano said.

“This account has been posing as me and has been making very questionable and detrimental statements. Please help me spread the words and report this account,” she added.

Soberano has been asked a number of times to join beauty pageants but the actress reluctantly declined.

“As much as I am flattered and grateful for all of your support and comments saying that I should give Miss Universe a try, I really don’t think it is for me,” she said.

“I’m an introvert and stages with a huge audience scare me half to death (as ironic as it may sound),” she added. (TDT)