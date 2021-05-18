EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Gazini Ganados prays for brothers and sisters due to Israel-Gaza conflict

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Photo from Instagram: @gazinii

Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados revealed that she is praying for all her brothers and sisters in the Middle East due to the escalating tension between Israel and Palestine.

Gazini is a Filipina-Palestinian beauty who represented the country in the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

RELATED STORY: Labor attache: Filipinos in Israel, Gaza traumatized over violence, repatriation plans ongoing

“My Papa showed me what 7 pm looks like in Gaza… Look at him smiling at the view amidst all the chaos,” she said on her Instagram stories.

I can only imagine the trauma my brothers and sisters are going through and hope for them to still remain kind and hopeful in this cruel situation. Praying for everyone’s safety,” she added.

She also reminded her followers to say that they love their loved ones before it’s too late.

READ ON: Israel airstrike destroys building housing AP, other media orgs in Gaza

Hundreds of people have died due to the escalating violence between Israel and Palestine.

The United Nations warns that the tension could lead to a full-blown war if both camps will not deescalate the tension. (TDT)

